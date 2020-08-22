Man arrested after bodies found at rural property

A man is in police custody after a suspected double murder at a rural South Australian property.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found by police at the property north-east of Millicent just before 11.30pm yesterday.

A man was arrested at the scene without incident.

Major Crime detectives and forensic officers will travel to the property from Adelaide today.

The arrested man is expected to be charged today.

“Police wish to reassure the community that they are not looking for any other offenders in relation to this incident,” a statement from SA Police read.

“This was not a random incident and the people involved were known to other.”