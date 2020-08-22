Makers of Sooryavanshi and ’83 planning for an OTT release?

The coronavirus pandemic has left a major impact on several sectors of the industry. However, the entertainment sector is one of the worst hit of all as it resulted in the production work as well as releases of several films going on hold. Six months down the line and there still seems to be no clear date for things to go back to normal.

A news portal got in touch with the CEO of Reliance Entertainment Shibasish Sarkar, who spoke about what the future holds for the releases of films like ’83 and Sooryavanshi. He said, “If either cinema halls don’t open or corona impact increases many folds….and audiences are not coming… Or in some states theatres open and in some states they won’t….in those scenarios we will have to explore all options… Either pure SVOD (video on demand) routes. Or TVOD/PPV (pay per view) routes like what the makers of Mulan are planning. Or part theatrical/part TVOD. Or in some state/countries theatrical and some state digital… Basically we will not like to shift release date further…. and ideally look for theatrical or any other hybrid measure for the best possible release.”

Let us know in the comments if you would prefer seeing these films on OTT or wait for things to return to normal and enjoy it on the big screen.