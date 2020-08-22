Lukashenko must leave sooner or later, opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya says By

© . Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya addresses the nation in Vilnius
VILNIUS () – The people of Belarus will not allow President Alexander Lukashenko to treat them as before and he will have to leave sooner or later, his main opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told in an interview.
She also said she was receiving a lot of calls from international leaders, including Britain and Germany, and that all she was asking them for was to support the Belarusian public and respect the country’s sovereignty.
Tsikhanouskaya said she felt safe in neighbouring Lithuania and that she had bodyguards around her, but declined to comment further on her security.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.