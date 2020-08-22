Luka Doncic questionable for Game 4 with ankle sprain

Doncic underwent an MRI on Saturday, but the results have not yet been released. His questionable status for Game 4 could possibly mean it’s nothing more than an ankle sprain.

The Clippers currently have a 2-1 series lead over the Mavericks after winning Game 3 by a score of 130-122. If Doncic is out for Game 4, and possibly longer, Dallas certainly will be in trouble.

Doncic is having a stellar playoffs thus far in the NBA’s Orlando bubble. In Game 1 against the Clippers, the former Rookie of the Year notched 42 points, assists, seven rebounds and three steals.