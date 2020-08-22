Luka Doncic questionable for Game 4 with ankle sprain

The Dallas Mavericks could potentially be without Luka Doncic during Game 4 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
Doncic is listed questionable for Game 4 after he sprained his ankle during the fourth quarter of Game 3 on Friday night, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. The 21-year-old went down after rolling his ankle while defending Kawhi Leonard on a basket drive in the third quarter.
After going down the tunnel and being taped up, he returned for the fourth quarter. He was visibly in pain during the quarter and re-exited the game and did not return.
Doncic underwent an MRI on Saturday, but the results have not yet been released. His questionable status for Game 4 could possibly mean it’s nothing more than an ankle sprain.
The Clippers currently have a 2-1 series lead over the Mavericks after winning Game 3 by a score of 130-122. If Doncic is out for Game 4, and possibly longer, Dallas certainly will be in trouble.
Doncic is having a stellar playoffs thus far in the NBA’s Orlando bubble. In Game 1 against the Clippers, the former Rookie of the Year notched 42 points, assists, seven rebounds and three steals.
