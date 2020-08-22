Looks Like DeFi is Coming to Prediction Markets By Cointelegraph

Looks Like DeFi is Coming to Prediction Markets
PlotX seeks to create robust prediction markets for the burgeoning DeFi space by taking a slightly different approach than Augur and other similar projects. Its founder Ish Goel told Cointelegrpah that his company follows in Uniswap’s footsteps:
Unlike many of its competitors, PlotX generates markets automatically and focuses on short-term predictions instead of trying to cover all durations. For every trading pair that gets added to the platform, the algorithm automatically creates hourly trading pairs in perpetuity. According to Goel, this should make PlotX more user friendly and foster mass adoption.
