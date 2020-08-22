Latest on the Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek, Cameron Peak and Williams Fork fires

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Wildfires continue to burn across Colorado, as additional resources arrive to help crews on the front lines.

Gov. Jared Polis activated the National Guard on Friday to assist the State Emergency Operations Center and incident commanders fighting wildfires.

An air quality health advisory is in effect for much of the state due to the wildfire smoke.

Health advisories stretch from Julesburg to Durango with wildfire smoke all across Colorado. Limit outdoor today in these areas, especially if you suffer from heart/lung disease. #PineGulchFire #GrizzlyCreekFire #WilliamsForkFire #CameronPeakFire https://t.co/eQuE7V1MY0 pic.twitter.com/UuIXCwYok1 — CDPHE Air Pollution (@cdpheapcd) August 22, 2020

Pine Gulch

The Pine Gulch fire grew slightly overnight Friday and is now burning 126,613 acres — 198 square miles — with 19% containment, fire officials said in a Saturday morning Facebook post.

Crews plan to continue fire operations in the northwest corner of the fire along 266 Road, officials said, tying it in to Colorado 139. The rough landscape has limited firefighters in some areas, but they hope to break the vegetation to gain containment, officials said.

Pine Gulch remains the second-largest wildfire in Colorado’s recorded history.

Grizzly Creek

The Grizzly Creek fire remained stable overnight as it continues to burn 29,928 acres — 47 square miles — with 22% containment, officials said in a Saturday morning Facebook post.

Crews achieved containment to the northwest at the Interstate 70 corridor and No Name drainage, officials said, as well as from Coffee Pot Road to I-70.

Additionally, firefighters reported minimal growth Friday in No Name and Grizzly Creek drainages.

Fire officials expect moderate fire activity Saturday as the weather remains hot and dry with light winds. Crews plan to work to secure the containment line from I-70 to the top of Spruce Ridge, as well as in steeper sections of Bear Creek and the Lookout Mountain Park area.

#GrizzlyCreekFire 8/22/2020 Morning Update and map have been posted on Inciweb, visit https://t.co/mDuEoYFnkU pic.twitter.com/DFWTgSdCt4 — Grizzly Creek Fire (@fire_grizzly) August 22, 2020

Cameron Peak

The Cameron Peak fire expanded by 644 acres overnight and is now burning 17,246 acres with 0% containment, officials said in Saturday morning Facebook post.

The fire’s growth Friday led to evacuation orders for a sparsely populated area on the southeast part of the fire, as well as voluntary evacuation notices to others. Those voluntary evacuations include the area of County Road 44H, from Pennock Pass east to County Road 27, as well as residences to the south using County Road 44H as access.

No structures have been damaged and no firefighters have been injured in the fire burning across Larimer County.

Williams Fork fire

The Williams Fork fire grew by 149 acres overnight Friday and is now burning 10,437 acres — 16 square miles — with 3% containment, fire officials said in a Saturday morning Facebook post.

Friday’s favorable weather kept the fire from spreading rapidly, allowing crews to create additional containment lines on the west and southwest areas of the fire, officials said.

Higher temperatures and low humidity over the weekend could bring further fire growth. Additional resources and personnel are arriving to continue suppression efforts, officials said.

There are no evacuation orders for residents of the Fraser Valley, while the U.S. Forest Service maintains a large closure area encompassing roads, trails and campgrounds.

Wildfire map

Click markers for details, use buttons to change what wildfires are shown. Map data is automatically updated by government agencies and could lag real- events. Incident types are numbered 1-5 — a type 1 incident is a large, complex wildfire affecting people and critical infrastructure, a type 5 incident is a small wildfire with few personnel involved. Find more information about incident types at the bottom of this page.