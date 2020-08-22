Latest on the Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek, Cameron Peak and Williams Fork fires

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Wildfires continue to burn across Colorado, as additional resources arrive to help crews on the front lines.

Gov. Jared Polis activated the National Guard on Friday to assist the State Emergency Operations Center and incident commanders fighting wildfires.

An air quality health advisory is in effect for much of the state due to the wildfire smoke.

Click here to skip to a specific fire: Pine Gulch fire | Grizzly Creek fire | Cameron Peak fire | Williams Fork fire | Wildfire map

Pine Gulch

John Wark, Special to

The Pine Gulch wildfire burns north of Grand Junction on Aug. 20, 2020.

The Pine Gulch fire grew slightly overnight Friday and is now burning 126,613 acres — 198 square miles — with 19% containment, fire officials said in a Saturday morning Facebook post.

Crews plan to continue fire operations in the northwest corner of the fire along 266 Road, officials said, tying it in to Colorado 139. The rough landscape has limited firefighters in some areas, but they hope to break the vegetation to gain containment, officials said.

Pine Gulch remains the second-largest wildfire in Colorado’s recorded history.

Grizzly Creek

The Grizzly Creek fire remained stable overnight as it continues to burn 29,928 acres — 47 square miles — with 22% containment, officials said in a Saturday morning Facebook post.

Crews achieved containment to the northwest at the Interstate 70 corridor and No Name drainage, officials said, as well as from Coffee Pot Road to I-70.

Additionally, firefighters reported minimal growth Friday in No Name and Grizzly Creek drainages.

Fire officials expect moderate fire activity Saturday as the weather remains hot and dry with light winds. Crews plan to work to secure the containment line from I-70 to the top of Spruce Ridge, as well as in steeper sections of Bear Creek and the Lookout Mountain Park area.

Cameron Peak 

The Cameron Peak fire expanded by 644 acres overnight and is now burning 17,246 acres with 0% containment, officials said in  Saturday morning Facebook post.

The fire’s growth Friday led to evacuation orders for a sparsely populated area on the southeast part of the fire, as well as voluntary evacuation notices to others. Those voluntary evacuations include the area of County Road 44H, from Pennock Pass east to County Road 27, as well as residences to the south using County Road 44H as access.

No structures have been damaged and no firefighters have been injured in the fire burning across Larimer County.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR