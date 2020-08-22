Larry King ‘Distraught’ After Two of His Children Died Weeks Apart

Instagram

Larry King is dealing with a great family tragedy. The veteran talk show host is mourning the loss of two of his children, who have died in the past three weeks.

According to Page Six which first reported the news, the former “Larry King Live” host’s son Andy passed away suddenly a couple of weeks ago. Meanwhile, Larry’s daughter Chaia died on Thursday, August 20 after battling a chronic illness.

A source tells PEOPLE that Chaia had been suffering a lung cancer. She was 51 and her brother Andy was 65. Andy’s cause of death is not immediately known as neither Larry nor his rep has released a statement on his children’s passing.

A so-called insider, however, reveals that the family is devastated over Andy and Chaia’s death. “Larry and his three remaining children are distraught, and Larry’s still recovering from his own health issues from last year,” says the source.

Another source claims that Larry is trying to distract himself from the tremendous grief by keeping himself occupied. “He did two live shows [of Hulu’s ‘Politiking with Larry King’]. It’s his way of processing,” the source shares.

Andy was the son of Larry’s third wife Alene Akins from her previous relationship. He adopted Andy when he married the former Playboy Bunny in 1962. The couple divorced the following year, but remarried in 1969 following his divorce from his fourth wife Mary Francis “Mickey” Stuphin. Larry and Alene welcomed their daughter Chaia in 1969. They divorced a second time in 1972.

Alene passed away in 2017. The Emmy-winning host tweeted at the time, “So very saddened over the passing of Alene Akins, who died peacefully with our children Chaia and Andy by her side. She was a grand lady.”

Larry himself has been dealing with health issue after suffering a stroke last year. “It’s been a rough year,” he told PEOPLE in February. “I don’t have any idea of what 2020 is going to be like. But I can still work and I can watch my kids grow up. I feel positive – and hopeful,” he said at the time.

Larry is also a father to 58-year-old Larry Jr. from his second marriage as well as 21-year-old Chance and 20-year-old Cannon from his most recent marriage to Shawn King.