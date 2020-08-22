Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Reveal Wedding Date and Location

Instagram

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr are going to be husband and wife soon. The retired basketball player and his fiancee have finally revealed details about the plans for their perfect wedding including their wedding date and location.

“Yes we set a date, it’s going to be November 11, 2021, which will be exactly two years from the day we got engaged,” Sabrina spills to HollywoodLife.com. As for the location they pick to be the place for them to exchange vows, she shares that “Lamar chose Miami.”

According to her, it wasn’t an easy decision as they “kind of argued about the location for a while.” While the health and life coach wants to “be close to the home,” Lamar allegedly wants “the most faraway beautiful place as possible.” Fortunately, they’re able to reach an agreement. “We were able to agree on Miami, and it was actually, you know, where we got engaged so Miami is perfect,” she explains.

The couple has also picked the theme color for their upcoming wedding. “Lamar also chose the colors pink and white for our wedding colors, which makes it easy for me,” Sabrina says of the Los Angeles Lakers alum. “He was like, ‘Do you know how much we can do you know fashion wise with those colors?’ ”

Sabrina was more than grateful to see Lamar actively participating in planning their wedding. “I really just wanted him to be a part of the planning, you know, and not feel like I was just making demands and planning the whole thing he was just showing up. Especially this being a second time and my second time, like we’re just trying to really do it differently,” she shares.

Prior to the wedding, Lamar and Sabrina will hold an engagement party on Labor Day weekend [in September] in Cleveland, Sabrina’s home state. Gushing over the upcoming event, Sabrina adds, “That is going to be like our official day where we ask our groomsmen and our bridesmaids officially to be a part of the day, because they have no idea who those people are yet. So that’ll be exciting for them.”

Lamar and Sabrina started dating in mid-2019. They quickly became engaged as he proposed to her in November of the same year.