Kim Kardashian Is Shocked Over Scott Disick’s Rehab Stay Leak

Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, reveals that the leaked photo of Scott attending a group counseling session in Colorado facility is taken from ‘his actual conversations, like, with the therapist.’

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has released a new preview for an upcoming episode of season 18. In the new sneak peek, fans are offered with more insight into the leak of Scott Disick‘s rehab stay in a Colorado facility which also shocks the famous clan.

The clip opens with Kim Kardashian calling Kourtney Kardashian regarding the matter. “I heard that Scott went to rehab by seeing it online. And it looks like someone at the facility leaked a photo of him. And I feel really bad for him,” the SKIMS founder says in a confessional. Kourtney can be heard saying that the leak was “so awful.”

The ex of Scott continues to reveal that the leaked photo of Scott attending a group counseling session is taken from “his actual conversations, like, with the therapist.” Kourtney goes on saying, “He said that he’s never been betrayed in his life. And he is packing and he’s definitely coming home, but he’s really upset. He was actually going to work on himself and like, his traumas.”

During her confessional, Kourtney also looks livid while blasting the leaker. “I think that whoever did leak this information should be really ashamed of themselves,” she claims, adding, “Everyone deserves to deal with their past traumas and privacy. It was completely violated.” When asked about “the breach of contract,” Kourtney responds that the father of her three kids should file a suit.





Scott indeed threatened to take a legal action in May after details of his treatment at the All Points North Lodge in Colorado and a photo of him at the facility were published in the press. The “Flip It Like Disick” star checked out on Monday, May 4 and returned to Los Angeles.

Following his threat to sue, Noah Nordheimer, the president and CEO of All Points North Lodge, revealed that it would investigate the leak. “My team and I are aware of the information publicized on May 4, 2020 by the Daily Mail and other media sources regarding All Points North (APN) Lodge,” he said in a statement.

“If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including co-operating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities,” he said.