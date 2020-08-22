Katy Perry Uses Music to Show Her Relationship With Orlando Bloom Is Not Always Perfect

WENN

The ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ singer says she and her fiance have been through ‘hell’ in their relationship before they are ready to settle down and start a family together.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been through “hell” in their relationship.

The 35-year-old singer is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fiance Orlando. But before the pair reached the happiest point in their romance, they had to get through more than a few problems.

Speaking to Apple Music about her personal life, Katy explained that she took to her songwriting to recount the difficult times, saying, “For us, and you can hear that even in Champagne Problems, which is a song on the record, you can hear that we’re not flaunting how in love we are.”

“We have been through f**king hell. We have been down to the mat and come back up again so far, and that’s even what the song Witness was about: ‘If I lost it all today, would you stay? Could you go down with me to the mat and come back up?’ ”

Now Katy and Orlando have “come back up again” since the tough times, but the “Smile” singer insisted that they both still have to put in the work when it comes to maintaining a happy romance.

“You’ve got to make a choice every day to be in this relationship and to work hard on yourself with someone that’s mirroring you so intensely,” she explained. “Like, he doesn’t let me rest. He’s not Katy Perry’s biggest fan. He’s here for Katheryn Hudson (Katy’s real name). He’s here for building.”

The coronavirus pandemic meant that Katy and Orlando had to put their wedding plans on hold. However, the 35-year-old singer isn’t letting the change of plans get her down, admitting that it reminded her of the fluidity of life.

“For us, it’s about partnership and it’s about, right now, taking it one week at a time,” she said. “We had a whole thing planned and that got canceled, so we’re just looking forward to a healthy arrival at this point in time. It’s funny. It’s like: ‘Don’t make too many plans this year because it’s a real go-with-the-flow time.’ ”