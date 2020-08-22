Kareena Kapoor Khan shares how Taimur Ali Khan made an idol of Lord Ganesha for Ganesh Chaturthi

The coronavirus pandemic is something that has left a big impact on every country in the world including India. In fact, India is one of the worst hit nations with daily cases breaking records each passing day. However, as the country is battling the deadly virus, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is sure to bring a smile back to the faces of people. As the entire country celebrates the return of lord Ganesha to their homes, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media and shared how she’s celebrating the festival.



Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media and shared a picture of her little son Taimur sitting on the floor with folded hands praying to an idol of lord Ganesha made out of lego blocks. Kareena also shared that Taimur made the idol himself to make sure the spirit of the festival remains on point. Her caption read, “Ganpati celebrations might be a little different this year… But Tim made sure the festival was on point by making a beautiful lego Ganeshji for us âÂ¤ï¸ÂðÂÂ¯

Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Praying for peace, everyone’s health and safety.” Take a look at the lovely post below.











Looks like the Pataudi home is celebrating the festival in the right spirit.