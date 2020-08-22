Julia Louis-Dreyfus Moved to Tears by Joe Biden as He Reached Out After Her Cancer Diagnosis

Instagram

The ‘Veep’ actress recalls she was overwhelmed with emotions when the Democrat presidential nominee reached out to her as she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was moved to tears by Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden after he reached out to her following her breast cancer diagnosis.

The “Veep” actress took on emceeing duties at the final night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday (20Aug20) when Biden delivered his speech officially accepting his party’s nomination.

During the broadcast, Louis-Dreyfus shared a personal story about former Vice President Biden, who helped set up a “moonshot” programme to improve cancer treatment during Barack Obama’s second term.

Revealing how he had reached out to her, the star said, “A couple of years ago, I was diagnosed with cancer and I was absolutely terrified.” She said, “One of the first people who called me was Joe. His real warmth and kindness on that call, man, I got to say, it made me cry.”

Taking a jab at Biden’s opponent, President Trump, Julia added, “Our current president has made me cry too, but it’s never had anything to do with his warmth or kindness.”

She then went back to praising the Democrat leader, saying, “Joe Biden’s empathy is genuine. You can feel it. That’s why President Obama asked Joe to head up the Cancer Moonshot. President Obama knows what we all know, Joe Biden understands suffering and loss and sacrifice.”

Louis-Dreyfus also said that she and Biden, who lost his first wife Neilia and their one-year-old daughter Naomi to a car accident in 1972, and eldest son Beau to a brain tumour in 2015, “hit it off immediately” when they met after she was cast as a Vice President in “Veep”.

In addition to praising the Democratic nominee, Julia also took several shots at President Trump, joking about his failure to release his tax returns, reports he cheats at golf, and his use of troops to clear a path for a photo opportunity at a Washington D.C. church during the recent Black Lives Matter protests.