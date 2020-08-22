Joel Embiid not completely ‘bought in’ with Sixers?

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers look to be headed for another early playoff exit, which will increase long-term questions about the franchise.

The Sixers fell behind 3-0 to the Boston Celtics after a 102-94 defeat Friday. Embiid made two key mistakes in the final two minutes on a turnover and a forced shot. Embiid’s future will be the subject of speculation, and ESPN’s Doris Burke added to that by suggesting that Embiid isn’t fully committed to Philadelphia.

“As this series has gone through the first couple of games, his feelings about where the team is, and it’s hard to win when you don’t have your star completely bought in,” Burke said on ESPN Radio’s “Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin.”

Embiid had said in “The Old Man & The Three” podcast that he was uncomfortable with the offense for large portions of the season, via Tom Haberstroh of NBC Sports:

“I won’t lie, during the season I was not myself. I was not there. I just wasn’t comfortable. The offense wasn’t the same, basketball was not the same to me. The way things happened last summer, it was just so frustrating, so I was kind of mad at the whole world and I was just like, ‘Eh, whatever. I’m just coming to work and I’m going to do my best,’ but I wasn’t playing up to my standards.”

Embiid admitted that he feared getting swept after Friday’s loss.