Jane Birkin and Susan Sarandon Among Sexiest Hollywood Seniors

The ‘Blow-Up’ actress and the ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ star, along with Michael Douglas and Pierce Brosnan, are listed among the Smokin’ Hot Seniors.

Jane Birkin sizzles in first place on Mr. Skin’s new Top 12 Smokin’ Hot Seniors list for racking up the most nude scenes onscreen.

The “Blow-Up” actress was selected as the sexiest senior star for getting naked in 36 scenes throughout her career, with editors at the celebrity nudity aggregate website compiling the hot list in honour of World Senior Citizen’s Day on 21 August (20).

“Sexy comes in all ages, and these 65 & over stars prove it!” a Mr. Skin representative tells WENN. “When it comes to revealing all on camera, these celebs make the silver screen sizzle!”

Susan Sarandon, Jane Fonda, Ellen Barkin, Catherine Deneuve, and Goldie Hawn also made the ladies’ list, with 19, 18, 12, nine and seven nude outings, respectively, and Jeff Bridges turned out to be the man on top with 10 nude scenes under his belt, followed by Michael Douglas in second place with seven. Pierce Brosnan and Donald Sutherland both have five apiece, while Martin Sheen stripped down twice.