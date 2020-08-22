IRS Plans to Ask Every American Worker if They Used Crypto in 2020 By Cointelegraph

IRS Plans to Ask Every American Worker if They Used Crypto in 2020
On Aug. 19, the IRS released drafts of its income tax forms for 2020, which will ask every American filing income for the year whether or not they used crypto.
Early into its very first page, the latest 1040 form asks: “At any time during 2020, did you receive, sell, send, exchange, or otherwise acquire any financial interest in any virtual currency?”
