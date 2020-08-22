Indy 500 purse, payout breakdown: How much prize money does the winner get in 2020?

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
7

The Indy 500 in 2020 was going to award the winner more money than ever from a record $15 million purse. This was the promise of Roger Penske, the super-rich race team owner who purchased Indianapolis Motor Speedway last year.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the United States in the spring, and everything changed.

Not only was the 2020 Indy 500 pushed back to August from its traditional date in May, but after initially planning to host fans at 50 percent capacity and then at 25 percent capacity, Indianapolis Motor Speedway was forced to proceed with the race without fans in attendance. Which directly impacts the purse for the Indy 500.

According to Racer Magazine, the lack of Indy 500 ticket sales alone takes at least $20 million away from the track’s earnings. So Penske had to cut the Indy 500 purse in half, from $15 million to $7.5 million.

“I’m not worried about the purse,” IndyCar team owner Chip Ganassi said earlier this month. “Sure we’d like to have more money, but this isn’t about one year and (Penske) is doing all he can.”

Added Ed Carpenter, another team owner who also races part-time himself: “We could be in a much worse situation than we are, and instead of b—ing about the prize money, I think we’re thankful to have the opportunity to compete. It’s still pretty damn big money, but if the only way to win was not make a penny, I’d do that every day of the week.”

Below are all of the details about the purse for the Indy 500 in 2020, including how much money the winner is projected to receive and how the payout breakdown looks.

How much does the Indy 500 winner get?

  • Prize money: $1.5 million (est.)

This is an estimate based on past Indy 500 payout breakdowns and the updated purse of $7.5 million for the 2020 Indy 500.

The driver-by-driver earnings from the 2020 Indy 500 will not be announced until the day after the race, but recent Indy 500 winners have earned roughly 20 percent of the purse. And 20 percent of $7.5 million is $1.5 million.

Even though the winner of the 2020 Indy 500 will receive half of what he would have earned from a $15 million purse, he will still receive much more than anybody else, at least double the amount of the second-place earnings based on previous Indy 500 payouts.

For example, last year’s Indy 500 winner, Simon Pagenaud, earned $2,669,529 from an overall purse of $13,090,536. Second-place finisher Alexander Rossi earned $759,179.

What is the Indy 500 purse for 2020?

  • Indy 500 purse: $7.5 million

So much for Penske’s plan to raise the Indy 500 purse almost $2 million from $13,090,536 million last year to $15 million in 2020. 

Penske told team owners in early August that the 2020 Indy 500 payout would be reduced to $7.5 million due mostly to the track’s inability to host fans. It’s a huge hit to all of the race teams involved, but half of the prize money typically awarded at the Indy 500 is better than nothing.

“Far and away it’s what makes and breaks our season as teams,” Carpenter told reporters earlier this month (via NBC Sports). “It’s the most important event to our partners. It 100 percent sucks not having fans there and not even being able to have the experience with our partners in full being there. But it’s necessary.

“We’ve got to look at all the hard decisions now of what we have to do to be in a position to have fans in 2021. It’s critical for the health of the teams that we have this race to make sure we have teams back here next year. That sounds a little dramatic, but that’s the reality.”

Indy 500 payout breakdown 2020

The details of the Indy 500 payout system are undisclosed, but it is relatively complicated. The purse is made up of prize money from Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the IndyCar Series, sponsors and organizers, meaning a driver with a certain sponsor might have a chance to make more money in the Indy 500 than a driver with a different sponsor.

Further, the Indy 500 payout fluctuates based on variables like the number of laps led, fastest laps and so on. That’s why the driver who finishes seventh, for example, could earn less in prize money than the driver who finishes eighth.

For reference, below are the results from last year’s Indy 500 and the payouts for each driver. Because of the purse reduction, the payouts in 2020 will be roughly half of what they were in 2019.

Pos.DriverEarnings
1.Simon Pagenaud$2,669,529
2.Alexander Rossi$759,179
3.Takuma Sato$540,454
4.Josef Newgarden$462,904
5.Will Power$444,554
6.Ed Carpenter$450,554
7.Santino Ferrucci$435,404
8.Ryan Hunter-Reay$379,129
9.Tony Kanaan$369,129
10.Conor Daly$230,805
11.James Hinchcliffe$365,129
12.James Davison$220,305
13.Ed Jones$233,305
14.Spencer Pigot$377,229
15.Matheus Leist$344,129
16.Pippa Mann$200,305
17.Scott Dixon$359,204
18.Helio Castroneves$200,305
19.Sage Karam$204,305
20.JR Hildebrand$200,305
21.Jack Harvey$200,305
22.Oriol Servia$203,305
23.Marcus Ericsson$384,629
24.Jordan King$200,805
25.Charlie Kimball$200,305
26.Marco Andretti$334,129
27.Graham Raha$334,129
28.Felix Rosenqvist$353,279
29.Zach Veach$334,129
30.Sebastien Bourdais$342,129
31.Kyle Kaiser$205,305
32.Ben Hanley$200,805
33.Colton Herta$351,129

Indy 500 payout history

The Indy 500 purse hasn’t been as low as $7.5 million since the early 1990s. The winner used to receive more than 50 percent of the purse, which is no longer the case.

Below are all of the purses and winners’ earnings in the 103-year history of the Indy 500.

YearPurseWinnerWinner’s earnings
1911$27,550Ray Harroun$14,250
1912$52,225Joe Dawson$20,000
1913$55,875Jules Goux$20,000
1914$51,675Rene Thomas$20,000
1915$51,200Ralph DePalma$20,000
1916$31,350Dario Resta$12,000
1919$55,275Howdy Wilcox$20,000
1920$93,550Gaston Chevrolet$21,400
1921$86,850Tommy Milton$26,400
1922$70,575Jimmy Murphy$26,200
1923$83,425Tommy Milton$28,500
1924$86,850L.L. Corum/Joe Boyer$20,050
1925$87,750Peter DePaolo$28,800
1926$88,100Frank Lockhart$35,600
1927$89,850George Souders$30,625
1928$90,750Louis Meyer$28,250
1929$95,150Ray Keech$31,950
1930$96,250Billy Arnold$36,900
1931$81,800Louis Schneider$29,500
1932$93,900Fred Frame$31,050
1933$54,450Louis Meyer$18,000
1934$83,775Bill Cummings$29,725
1935$78,575Kelly Petillo$30,600
1936$82,525Louis Meyer$31,300
1937$92,135Wilbur Shaw$35,075
1938$91,075Floyd Roberts$32,075
1939$87,050Wilbur Shaw$27,375
1940$85,525Wilbur Shaw$30,725
1941$90,925Floyd Davis/Mauri Rose$29,200
1946$115,450George Robson$42,350
1947$137,425Mauri Rose$33,425
1948$171,075Mauri Rose$42,800
1949$179,050Bill Holland$51,575
1950$201,035Johnnie Parsons$57,458
1951$207,650Lee Wallard$63,612
1952$230,100Troy Ruttman$61,743
1953$246,300Bill Vukovich$89,496
1954$269,375Bill Vukovich$74,934
1955$270,400Bob Sweikert$76,138
1956$282,052Pat Flaherty$93,819
1957$300,252Sam Hanks$103,844
1958$305,217Jimmy Bryan$105,574
1959$338,100Rodger Ward$106,850
1960$369,150Jim Rathmann$110,000
1961$400,000A.J. Foyt$117,975
1962$426,152Rodger Ward$125,015
1963$494,030Parnelli Jones$148,513
1964$506,575A.J. Foyt$153,650
1965$628,399Jim Clark$166,621
1966$691,808Graham Hill$156,297
1967$734,834A.J. Foyt$171,527
1968$712,269Bobby Unser$175,139
1969$805,127Mario Andretti$206,727
1970$1,000,002Al Unser$271,697
1971$1,001,604Al Unser$238,454
1972$1,011,845Mark Donohue$218,767
1973$1,006,105Gordon Johncock$236,022
1974$1,015,686Johnny Rutherford$245,031
1975$1,001,321Bobby Unser$214,031
1976$1,037,776Johnny Rutherford$255,321
1977$1,116,807A.J. Foyt$259,791
1978$1,145,225Al Unser$290,363
1979$1,271,954Rick Mears$270,401
1980$1,503,225Johnny Rutherford$318,819
1981$1,605,375Bobby Unser$299,124
1982$2,067,475Gordon Johncock$290,609
1983$2,411,450Tom Sneva$385,886
1984$2,795,899Rick Mears$434,060
1985$3,271,025Danny Sullivan$517,662
1986$4,001,450Bobby Rahal$581,062
1987$4,490,375Al Unser$526,762
1988$5,025,400Rick Mears$809,853
1989$5,723,725Emerson Fittipaldi$1,001,604
1990$6,325,803Arie Luyendyk$1,090,940
1991$7,009,150Rick Mears$1,219,704
1992$7,527,450Al Unser Jr.$1,244,184
1993$7,681,300Emerson Fittipaldi$1,155,304
1994$7,864,800Al Unser Jr.$1,373,813
1995$8,063,550Jacques Villeneuve$1,312,019
1996$8,114,600Buddy Lazier$1,367,854
1997$8,612,450Arie Luyendyk$1,568,150
1998$8,722,150Eddie Cheever Jr.$1,433,000
1999$9,047,150Kenny Brack$1,465,190
2000$9,476,505Juan Pablo Montoya$1,235,690
2001$9,610,325Helio Castroneves$1,270,475
2002$10,028,580Helio Castroneves$1,606,215
2003$10,151,830Gil de Ferran$1,353,265
2004$10,250,580Buddy Rice$1,761,740
2005$10,304,815Dan Wheldon$1,537,805
2006$10,518,565Sam Hornish Jr.$1,744,855
2007$10,668,815Dario Franchitti$1,645,233
2008$14,406,580Scott Dixon$2,988,065
2009$14,315,315Helio Castroneves$3,048,005
2010$13,592,815Dario Franchitti$2,752,055
2011$13,509,485Dan Wheldon$2,592,255
2012$13,285,815Dario Franchitti$2,474,280
2013$12,020,065Tony Kanaan$2,353,355
2014$14,231,760Ryan Hunter-Reay$2,491,194
2015$13,397,315Juan Pablo Montoya$2,449,055
2016$13,273,253Alexander Rossi$2,548,743
2017$13,178,359Takuma Sato$2,458,129
2018$13,078,065Will Power$2,525,454
2019$13,090,536Simon Pagenaud$2,669,529
2020$7.5 million

