Massive blazes that have spread across California have so far led to five deaths and the evacuation of thousands of people across the state, with tens of thousands of homes in danger.

The authorities say that lightning is responsible for the fires, over 350 of which have broken out amid a blistering heatwave.

At least 50 buildings have been destroyed and others damaged by the fires, which are being fought by firefighting crews.

Flames consume a home in California, USA, on August 19, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes Noah Berger/AP Photo

Fires spread in Vacaville, California, USA. August 19, 2020 Noah Berger/AP Photo

A fire truck drives through flames as fire continues to rage out of control near Lake Berryessa in Napa, California. August 18, 2020 Josh Edelson/AFP

Flames consume a home in Vacaville, California, USA, on August 19, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes Josh Edelson/AFP

A massive column of smoke rises above Highway 1 north of the Santa Cruz County line as fire burns above Waddell Beach, California, USA. August 19, 2020 Shmuel Thler/AP Photo

Scorched homes and vehicles are seen in Spanish Flat Mobile Villa after fire passed through Napa County, California. August 20, 2020 Noah Berger/AP Photo

A charred tricycle is left behind in a fire-ravaged home after fire passed through in Bonny Doon, California, USA. August 20, 2020 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo

A local couple leads a horse to safety on Pleasants Valley in Vacaville, California, USA. August 20, 2020 Jose Carlos Fajardo/BAY AREA NEWS GROUP 2020 via AP

Charred vehicles are left behind after fire passed through in Bonny Doon, California, USA. August 20, 2020 Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo