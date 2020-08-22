In India, like in Myanmar and the Philippines previously, Facebook has no issue aiding dishonest and hateful authoritarian leaders to increase its market share (Rana Ayyub/Washington Post)

Home Technology In India, like in Myanmar and the Philippines previously, Facebook has no...

Rana Ayyub / Washington Post:

In India, like in Myanmar and the Philippines previously, Facebook has no issue aiding dishonest and hateful authoritarian leaders to increase its market share  —  On Aug. 14, the Wall Street Journal published a damning story about Facebook’s complicity in aiding and abetting Prime Minister …

