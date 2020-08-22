Adam Laurie / Security Intelligence:
IBM’s team of hackers uncovered a way, in Sep 2019, to bypass security checks to access secured data in millions of IoT devices; vulnerability was fixed in Feb. — By Adam Laurie co-authored by Grzegorz Wypych,nbsp; — Society relies so heavily on technology that the number …
IBM's team of hackers uncovered a way, in Sep 2019, to bypass security checks to access secured data in millions of IoT devices; vulnerability was fixed in Feb. (Adam Laurie/Security Intelligence)
Adam Laurie / Security Intelligence: