‘I Love Lucy’ Stars Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance Named Best TV Pals

The CBS classic sitcom tops the list of the best television friends, beating ‘Laverne and Shirley’ as well as ‘Saturday Night Live’ BFFs Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

“I Love you Lucy” ‘s Lucy Ricardo and Ethel Mertz have topped a new poll to find the best TV friends.

The pair, played by Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance, beat out “Laverne & Shirley” to top the Gold Derby countdown.

Announcing the top pick, a website spokesman writes, “The best friendships are timeless. Sixty years after the premiere of this groundbreaking show, if you say ‘Lucy and Ethel’, most everyone will know exactly who you’re talking about: the zany redhead and her loyal sidekick… Even though the two fight at times to the point where it seems their friendship is done for, they always make up. And keep us laughing all these years later.”

“Scrubs” pals Dr. J.D. Dorian and Dr. Chris Turk, played by Zach Braff and Donald Faison, come in third, while “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” ‘s Mary Richards and Rhoda Morgenstern place fourth, and former “Saturday Night Live” regulars Tina Fey and Amy Poehler complete the top five.