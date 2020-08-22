Huobi Global Announces Measures to Strengthen Its Presence in Russia By Cointelegraph

Huobi Global Announces Measures to Strengthen Its Presence in Russia
As part of its Russian expansion plans, Seychelles-based exchange Huobi Global appointed Vladimir Demin as the company’s chief advisor. His main role will be to help develop the company’s market in the region.
According to the announcement, he had previously served as partner and CEO of Huobi Russia.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.