The weekend kicks off with a warm summer day on Saturday.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, increasing humidity, and highs nearing 90 degrees in some inland spots. It will be cooler near the coast thanks to sea breezes. Scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.

Saturday night will see low temperatures in the 60s.





Get Boston.com’s browser alerts: Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser. Turn on notifications Great, you’re signed up!