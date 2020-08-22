Hashgraph Sets to Scale a Mental Health Platform to Billion Users By Cointelegraph

Hashgraph Sets to Scale a Mental Health Platform to Billion Users



Hashgraph has partnered with the Chopra Foundation to develop a mental health platform that they hope will scale to 1 billion users within five years. The platform’s initial focus will be on suicide prevention, though they hope to eventually turn it into a broader mental wellbeing network. According to the press release, the “Never Alone Initiative” will “serve a global community, delivering secure access to scientific research, the work of mental health and wellness experts, and pragmatic tools and practices for everyday use.”

We asked Hashgraph CEO Mance Harmon whether the fact that Deepak Chopra has been accused of promoting pseudoscience and quackery presented a challenge to the partnership. Harmon acknowledged that he was familiar with the controversy surrounding Chopra’s methods and added, “I think that the platform that is being created can be of value.”

