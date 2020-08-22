Grayscale’s Litecoin-Based Asset Sees Wild Premium Swings By Cointelegraph

Grayscale’s Litecoin-Based Asset Sees Wild Premium Swings
Grayscale’s LTCN asset, boasting publicly quoted over-the-counter shares, currently trades far above the price of (LTC) — its underlying asset.
At press time, Litecoin trades at $60.62, while LTCN shares trade at $54.01. The two prices seem close, although each share of LTCN equals just 0.094 LTC, according to Grayscale’s website.
