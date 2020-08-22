Gold Coast Titans vs Canberra Raiders start time, results, news for 2020 round 15

The NRL won’t follow through on a call to implement a stoppage similar to an HIA for crusher tackles because of fears it would be exploited by players.

On Friday, Canberra coach Ricky Stuart called for a CIA, a crusher-tackle injury assessment, following the aftermath of the Eels win over the Storm which saw opposing coaches disagree on whether Eels players had milked penalties following contentious crusher tackles.

“The last thing we need is players laying down and milking a penalty on it because it’s rife in the game and we need to get that out of it,” Stuart said.

“We have to eradicate the tackle but we’ve also got to be very, very mindful of players milking a penalty out of it because you’ve got a player’s short-term career on the line.

“It’s a pretty healthy suspension … and having a player out for a player laying down, faking an injury, is also unfair.

“If there is a concern over a crusher tackle I think that there should be, a little bit like the HIA.

“A player’s taken off the 15 minutes to assess the injury because we don’t want a player having to play on with any type of risk around the spine or the neck.”

That suggestion was rejected by the NRL’s head of football Graham Annesley, who said there were already concerns teams were manipulating concussion rules.

“Suggestions of having players spend mandatory periods of time off the field if they claim they are injured from these types of tackles will only open the door to abuse of the interchange rule,” Annesley said.