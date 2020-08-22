Giveaway: Win Rainbow Cases for iPhone and AirPods From Casetify

For this week’s giveaway, we’ve teamed up with Casetify to offer readers a chance to win an Impact Case for the iPhone and a Rainbow Case for the AirPods, both of which are available in bright summer colors and can be personalized.



Priced at $40 to $50, Casetify’s popular Impact Cases are available for all of Apple’s modern iPhones, dating back to the ‌iPhone‌ 6 and ranging up to the current iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE.



The Impact Cases are lightweight, slimmer than a 10-cent coin, and don’t add a lot of bulk to the ‌iPhone‌, but they offer a good amount of protection. According to Casetify, the Impact Case has been drop tested and can protect the ‌iPhone‌ from drops up to 6.6 feet high. It’s made from a proprietary shock-absorbing material called “QiTech.”



There’s a bezel at the front of the case that’s designed to protect the display when the ‌iPhone‌ is facedown, and there’s a flash absorbing bezel around the camera to protect it. All of the ports remain accessible, and the Impact Case is wireless charging compatible.

There are multiple color options for the Impact Case to suit every taste, including clear, solid black, and more colorful rainbow options in yellow, red, hot pink, purple, orange, teal, and midnight green. There’s also an iridescent option and clear cases that have colored bumpers.



All of the Impact Cases can be customized with up to 12 characters of text in different font styles, colors, and layouts, to add a personalized touch.

Casetify also makes a series of Rainbow AirPods Cases that match the rainbow Impact Case color options, and the ‌AirPods‌ Cases fit either the ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro.



The ‌AirPods‌ Case, priced at $35, is designed to keep the ‌AirPods‌ protected from drops, spills, scratches, and other mishaps, plus there’s an included carabiner to attach them to bags.

‌AirPods‌ Cases are super slim at 1.2mm and won’t add bulk, plus the soft material the case is made from molds to the curves of the AirPod Charging Case. They’re thin enough that wireless charging works. ‌AirPods‌ Cases come in teal, purple, pink, orange, red, and neon yellow, and like the Impact Cases, ‌AirPods‌ Cases can be customized with text with different fonts and text colors.



We have six Impact Case and ‌AirPods‌ Case setups to give away to readers, with winners able to choose cases to fit their devices, the case colors, and the case personalization.

For those who don’t win one of the Impact Case and AirPod Case prize packs, Casetify is offering a 15 percent discount on all purchases. Just use the promo code Macrumors15 when checking out. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Casetify

The contest will run from today (August 21) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on August 28. The winners will be chosen randomly on August 28 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.