Ganpati celebrations at star homes to be muted this year



In an effort to curb down the community spread, the Maharashtra government has come up with certain guidelines and expects every citizen to follow them. The Maharashtra government made it mandatory for all mandals to take prior permission from the concerned municipality or local authority for Ganeshotsav celebrations. The government has capped the maximum idol height at 4 feet. Even the idols installed at home can not be taller than two feet. Processions to mark arrival and immersion of idols will not be allowed. There should be no crowds during daily aarti and noise pollution norms must be rigorously followed as well.



Well, Ganesh Chaturthi has always been celebrated with great pomp and show by our film stars. But this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the usual fanfare would be muted. We have heard that even the iconic Lalbaughcha Raja idol, which attracts the maximum footfalls every year, will only stand 4-feet tall this year. Taking a cue from that, and also bowing to the Government guidelines, the stars too reportedly are going to invest in smaller idols. Also, the idols are going to be eco-friendly in nature. The authorities have given strict guidelines towards limiting the number of visitors and the same is being followed by the stars as well. The aarti and the various pujas are going to be muted affairs and care would be taken to see everyone has got masks on and are properly sanitised. The stars we heard would be limiting the darshan to just family members and close friends, taking care that social distancing norms are being maintained. And as visarjan is currently not being allowed, there won’t be a visarjan procession as well. We usually saw the stars coming out on the streets, dancing with the populace when the time came to immersing the idols. The sight of the Kapoor clan, especially Ranbir Kapoor and his uncle Rajiv Kapoor, swaying to the beats as they accompanied the RK Ganpati, or the Salman Khan clan dancing together before saying goodbye, and even Shilpa Shetty dancing with her kids had become a common occurrence. But this year, we don’t think they’ll come out as visarjan has to be done in their building compounds only.



The various Ganneshotsav mandals have reportedly organised video aartis from the popular venues and we’re sure that just like we saw stars sharing their workout and cooking videos, they are going to live-stream aartis and poojas as well. Our film stars know that by celebrating the festival responsibly, taking care of safety norms, they’ll be setting examples for millions. Watch this space for more news on the same.

Ganpati Bappa Morya. Stay safe, stay blessed!