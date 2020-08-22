Friday deals: AirPods Pro $183, Eve HomeKit accessories from $35, more

Today’s top deals include AirPods Pro, Eve HomeKit accessories from $35, and Logitech’s popular MX Keys Advanced Keyboard. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple AirPods Pro are $183.50 for a limited time

Blinq offers Apple’s AirPods Pro in new open-box condition for $183. Regularly $249, today’s deal is a $25 drop from our previous mention and one of the best offers we’ve seen all-time.

AirPods Pro deliver a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. I picked up this pair late last year, and I have to say that the hype is real. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.” Includes a 30-day warranty.

Eve HomeKit accessories see notable discounts

Amazon offers the Eve Degree HomeKit Weather Station for $50. Today’s offer is as much as $20 off the regular price and a new Amazon all-time, as well. Notable features here include HomeKit connectivity, a built-in LCD display that relays important weather data, and an aluminum casing. It sports an IPX3 water-resistant rating, which makes it suitable for being indoors or out. Data points include temperature, humidity, and air pressure. More deals from $35 can be found here.

Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced Keyboard

Staples is currently offering the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for $80. Down from its usual $100 price tag at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, matches our previous mention for the second-best we’ve seen this year, and comes within $5 of the all-time low.

MX Keys delivers a more premium typing experience than other keyboards with an aluminum frame, backlit keys, and wireless connectivity. Alongside working with both Mac and PC, Logitech’s FLOW functionality lets you copy text and more between multiple devices.

Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver $200 off

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Kenwood 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $600. Regularly selling for $800, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings, matches our previous mention for the second-best to date, and brings the price down to the lowest we’ve seen in months. With a 6.8-inch touchscreen display in tow, bringing Kenwood’s receiver to your ride delivers a CarPlay and Android Auto experience. So regardless of which smartphone you’re rocking, this will make it even easier to keep an eye on directions, music playback, and more.

elago AW3 AirPods Pro Case for $11

elago’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its AW3 AirPods Pro Case for $11. Usually selling for $13, today’s discount marks only the second notable price cut and matches the all-time low. As one of elago’s more recent releases, its AW3 case covers your AirPods Pro in a soft silicone. Not only will it help protect your earbuds from scratches while in your bag or pocket, but the case will also bring some old school Apple vibes into the equation with a design inspired by the classic Macintosh. You’ll also benefit from support for wireless charging and a cable cutout on the bottom. Get all the details in our launch coverage.

Best trade-in deals

also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Razer Productivity Suite: Hands-on with the new ergonomic work setup [Video]

Hands-on with the sporty Anker Soundcore Spirit X2 and Dot 2 earbuds [Video]

Mission Workshop Transit Duffle Review: Weatherproof for any adventure [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: