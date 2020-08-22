Former Sega & Atari Executive Joins the NFT Gaming Boom By Cointelegraph

Former Sega & Atari Executive Joins the NFT Gaming Boom
As part of its foray into the burgeoning non-fungible-token (NFT) gaming sector, NFT gaming ecosystem provider 8Hours Foundation appointed Michael Katz as a member of its advisory board.
Katz has a long 25-year tenure within the video game entertainment sector, including top roles in major gaming companies. He was the former president of Atari Video Game Division, president of SEGA in the U.S., and Mattel’s marketing director.
