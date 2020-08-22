Former Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Jack Sherman Passes Away at 64

Instagram

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, and their RHCP bandmates are mourning the death of their early guitarist who contributed on the band’s first two albums in the 1980s.

Jack Sherman, who was the guitarist on the first Red Hot Chili Peppers album, has died aged 64.

The rocker’s death was confirmed by the group, with whom he also contributed to their second album, on Instagram, in a statement which reads, “We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed.”

“Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA. He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform,” they added. No cause of death has been determined.

Sherman replaced guitarist Hillel Slovak on 1984’s “The Red Hot Chili Peppers” and was a co-writer on its follow-up, “Freaky Styley”, released in 1985. However, he was replaced by a returning Slovak before the album came out.

Sherman later contributed to the band’s albums “Mother’s Milk” and “The Abbey Road EP”. Despite his contributions, he was left out when the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

The guitarist also contributed to Tonio K.‘s “Notes From the Lost Civilization“, Bob Dylan‘s “Knocked Out Loaded”, and albums by George Clinton and Feargal Sharkey.