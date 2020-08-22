FBI and CISA warn of an ongoing voice phishing campaign targeting remote workers in the US aimed at stealing login credentials for corporate networks/VPNs (Brian Krebs/Krebs on Security)

Brian Krebs / Krebs on Security:
FBI and CISA warn of an ongoing voice phishing campaign targeting remote workers in the US aimed at stealing login credentials for corporate networks/VPNs — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday issued a joint alert …
