Fan captures daredevil motorbiker’s death-defying ramp launch

Tom Cruise’s new Mission:Impossible blockbuster is back on track with new fan footage showing filming of one of the daring stunts.

The video, captured by an onlooker, shows an actor riding a motorbike off a huge ramp.

And the rider could be Cruise, who is famous for performing his own stunts.

The 58-year-old plays special agent Ethan Hunt in the stunt-tastic Mission:Impossible franchise.

A fan shared footage showing a daring stunt in the seventh instalment of Mission:Impossible in Wallington, Oxfordshire

Pictured: Tom Cruise on a motorbike during 2015’s Mission:Impossible Rogue Nation which was the third-highest-grossing film starring Cruise.

And the seventh instalment, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, has been filming for the past month near Wallington, Oxfordshire.

The £2 million set has been plunged into chaos when a motorbike exploded on set.

Cruise was said to be furious at that disaster – which had turned the shoot into Mission Impossible.

However new footage from a fan close to the set on Saturday shows filming is back up and running.

The video shows a motorbike rider – which could be Cruise – speeding down a ramp.

They are flanked by two drones filming the daring stunt.

The rider flies off the ramp into the air, and is detached from the bike which flies to the ground.

The actor is then lowered to the earth with a cable into a chalk pit full of cushions.

The film crew had put in temporary traffic lights nearby to stop drivers rubbernecking the stunts.

However the dedicated fan managed to capture the thrilling shot by cycling down a bridleway.

The video, captured by an onlooker, shows an actor, that could be Tom Cruise, riding a motorbike off a huge ramp

The fan who filmed the shot cycled down a bridleway to avoid the temporary traffic lights installed by the film crew to stop drivers rubbernecking the stunts

Mission: Impossible 7 The latest film in the Mission:Impossible franchise was set to be released on 23th July 2021 but is now expected in November 2021. A small number of cast and crew created ‘bubbles’ to be able to keep filing death-defying stunts during lockdown. Of course Tom Cruise will be playing Ethan Hunt, Rebecca Ferguson is returning as friend-of-MI6 Ilsa Faust and Hayley Atwell will be playing the female lead in both the seventh and the eighth film. Christopher McQuarrie has promised fans stunts that ‘swallow the last three movies whole’. The film has recently been in the news for rumours about alleged plans to destroy a bridge in Poland that is a protected monument. Filming was also recently halted after a motorbike caught fire. Nobody was hurt and the crew have resumed filming.

He said: ‘It seemed like nothing was happening, there was complete silence.

‘Then we heard the motorbike revving, and the adrenaline started pumping.

‘We were so close we heard them say: ‘Three, two, one, action.’

‘It was a fantastic experience seeing it live, I can’t wait to see what it looks like in the film.

‘They’ve been there for about a month.

‘It’s well known that they are filming Mission:Impossible 7 there.

‘They built it for two weeks, and were due to start shooting, but had to rebuild part of the ramp.

‘I love the Mission:Impossible films, they are fantastic.’

The crew had taken over an abandoned RAF air base in Oxfordshire to film scenes.

They had originally intended to film in Venice, but had to leave Italy due to the coronavirus.

The crew and actors – including Cruise, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Ving Rhames – have been placed in a biosecure bubble to shoot a lot of scenes quickly.

Cruise regularly visits the UK to film scenes for the Mission:Impossible franchise.

The fourth film Mission:Impossible Rogue Nation was partly shot at RAF Wittering, near Stamford, Lincs, and by Southampton Water, Hants.

In the previous instalment Mission:Impossible Fallout, Cruise was shot sprinting across Blackfriars Bridge in London.