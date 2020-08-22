Experian South Africa CEO claims someone posing as a client tricked the company into giving up personal information of an estimated 24M SA citizens in May (MyBroadband)

MyBroadband:
Experian South Africa CEO claims someone posing as a client tricked the company into giving up personal information of an estimated 24M SA citizens in May — Experian South Africa CEO Ferdie Pieterse downplayed the seriousness of a data breach at his company which exposed the personal details of 23.4 million South Africans.
