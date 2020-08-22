Erik Moses becomes first Black track president in NASCAR history

Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, and he becomes the first Black track president in NASCAR history, according to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

Moses recently served as president of the XFL’s DC Defenders and now will help revive the Nashville track that was built in 2001 and has been closed since 2011. Nashville Superspeedway’s reboot is set for 2021.

Dover Motorsports announced the hiring before Saturday’s Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway. Moses said:

“Our partnership with NASCAR is for them to put on the race and bring the circus to town. Our job is to make certain that the big top is ready. Make certain that everybody in and around middle Tennessee and the rest of that area understands we’re going to have a Cup Series race and they can look forward to the type of experience that NASCAR fans expect and deserve.”

Before working for the Defenders, Moses helped supervise and complete the opening of Nationals Park. He also helped develop two annual college football games — the Military Bowl and the AT,amp;T Nation’s Football Classic.