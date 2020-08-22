Equilibrium Launches a New Governance Token By Cointelegraph

Equilibrium Launches a New Governance Token
Having set up shop on Polkadot just a week and a half ago, an EOS-based decentralized finance project called Equilibrium is launching a new governance token called EQ.
EQ is perhaps the next generation of Equilibrium’s NUT, the platform’s first governance token specifically for use on . As interoperability is a rising issue for blockchain adoption, the new EQ token will work across other blockchains, including EOS. NUT will remain a valid way to participate in Equilbrium’s decentralized governance, but for EOS only.
