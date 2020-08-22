Earl Thomas sent home after altercation with Chuck Clark

Earl Thomas was forced to exit Baltimore Ravens training camp on Friday, and there’s no telling when he might be back.

Thomas was sent home from practice after getting in a fiery altercation with teammate Chuck Clark, according to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The argument was started by a missed assignment by Thomas, Hensley’s sources said. The two yelled at each other on the sideline and had to be restrained by their teammates. Thomas even put up his fists at one point.

Thomas was not at Ravens practice on Saturday, while Clark was present.

Thomas is no stranger to getting in arguments with his teammates. Last year, the 31-year-old got into an exchange with Brandon Williams after a game against the Cleveland Browns.

The seven-time Pro Bowler signed a four-year, $55 million deal with Baltimore in 2019. His lengthy Seahawks tenure ended with him giving the middle finger to head coach Pete Carroll and the Seattle sideline.