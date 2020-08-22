Dwight Yoakam, 63, Welcomes First Child With Wife

WENN

The 63-year-old country music singer has welcomed a new addition to his growing family as wife Emily Joyce gave birth to their first child together, only a few months after wedding.

–

Country music singer Dwight Yoakam has welcomed his first child with his new bride Emily Joyce.

The 63-year-old and his wife of three months had a baby boy and named him Dalton Loren last Sunday (16Aug20), he announced on Instagram.

“Like the lyric from the song Waterfall that Dwight wrote for Emily on his 3 Pears album says… Babies get born even in a… Pandemic lock down…,” the post read.

“With great joy and happiness Dwight & Emily announce the birth this past Sunday of their new baby boy.”

<br />

The confirmation came alongside two images of Emily and Dwight “headed for the hospital.”

The couple wed in a private, socially distanced ceremony in May amid the Covid-19 crisis.