Duduzane Zuma comes out in support of Gumede: ‘Keep working hard, and keep pushing the envelope’

Duduzane Zuma has come out in support of embattled former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede following her deployment to the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

Gumede’s reappointment has drawn the ire of civic groups, as she is currently facing corruption related charges.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala also admitted Gumede’s deployment was less than ideal.

In a video clip that has surfaced on social media, the son of former president Jacob Zuma congratulated Gumede on her move to the legislature, adding that it was high .

“So, to you ma’am, keeping working hard, and keep pushing the envelope, I support you for sure, I am not the only one that does so. All the best to you,” Zuma said.

Zuma also directed part of the video to naysayers of Gumede and the ANC leadership.

“Innocent until proven guilty, that’s the basis that the courts of law work on and that’s a basis we should all respect. The court of public opinion, public perception, great place for debate, and discussions around all sorts of manner of things and topics.”

“But as it stands, leaders that are flip-flopping on this premise should be ashamed of yourselves and should not be doing this to people who have not had their day in court or are yet to see their day in court especially if they believe they are innocent.”

reported on Friday that KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala conceded that moving Gumede to the provincial legislature was not ideal.

Gumede replaced Ricardo Mthembu, the former ANC spokesperson who died in KwaDukuza after contracting Covid-19 in July.

“The society is correct in saying this is solving one problem by [creating] another problem. It is expected in a society where a person is charged, that person would be removed,” Zikalala said.

Zikalala was referring to the corruption related charges Gumede faced.

Gumede was currently out on R50 000 bail after she, councillor Mondli Mthembu and others were accused of colluding with corporate entities and others to circumvent the outcome of the supply chain management protocols of the municipality.

previously reported that the Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) swooped on several of her co-accused last year, seizing various homes and luxury cars