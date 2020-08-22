Domantas Sabonis returning to Orlando bubble for Pacers

The Indiana Pacers’ season is on life support, but they might get their All-Star big man back on the floor if they can hang on for a little longer.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan said that Domantas Sabonis is scheduled to return to the bubble on Saturday. He will then enter quarantine for “a few days,” per team reporter Scott Agness.

Sabonis, who averaged 18.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game during the regular season, had departed the bubble to undergo treatment for what was deemed a “significant” foot injury. Meanwhile, the Pacers were down 0-2 in their first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat.

Indiana is playing Game 3 on Saturday with Game 4 slated for Tuesday. If the Pacers lose either one of those games, the series is effectively over. That makes it even more important for them to claw their way back so Sabonis might be able to contribute.