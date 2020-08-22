Dillian Whyte knocked out by Alexander Povetkin in fifth round

Alexander Povetkin inflicted a second career defeat on Dillian Whyte with a stunning fifth-round knockout on Saturday which left the British heavyweight’s world title dream in tatters.

Whyte, 32, had dominated the opening four rounds and twice sent the 40-year-old Russian to the canvas.

But Povetkin turned the fight on its head with a ferocious left uppercut that ended the fight in an instant.

“That is extraordinary,” ‘ Adam Smith said in commentary. “Unbelievable. And when Alexander Povetkin had lost every single round, he’d been down twice, he finds one, huge shot that lays out Whyte.

Smith added: “I cannot believe what I’ve just witnessed.

“You can never ever discard anything in heavyweight boxing but that is one of the most shocking turnarounds I’ve ever seen in a fight.”

The knockout was just Whyte’s second career defeat after being defeated by Anthony Joshua in 2015.

“I went down twice but it was OK. It was not too much damage,” Povetkin told .

“I was watching his fights and I see that he was missing uppercuts from the left and from the right. All my training I trained for those shots and it was definitely one of the best punches of my career.”

Whyte, the WBC’s No. 1 contender for more than two years, knew he could not afford any mistakes behind closed doors at Matchroom HQ in Essex.

The prize of meeting the winner of the trilogy fight between current champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was on the line.

Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed there was a rematch clause which he will exercise before the end of the year.

“When the punch landed, I thought it was a dream. I can’t believe it,” he told .

“Two heavy knockdowns from Whyte – people felt it was over. This is the drama of heavyweight boxing. One punch completely changed the fight.

“It is a shock. He wasn’t that much of an outsider – we knew how good Povetkin was. It was a thrilling knockout on a thrilling night.”

Earlier Saturday, Katie Taylor of Ireland retained her lightweight world titles with a unanimous points decision over Belgium’s Delfine Persoon.