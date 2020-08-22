Dax Shepard Back Home Recovering From Motorcycle Accident

WENN

The ‘Parenthood’ actor is at home with his family as he’s recuperating from injuries after getting treated in a hospital following a scary motorcycle accident.

Kristen Bell has updated fans on her husband Dax Shepard‘s condition following his motorcycle accident earlier this week (begs17Aug20).

The “Top Gear” co-host was out at California’s Sonoma Raceway when he mistimed a manoeuvre, resulting in a collision with a car and multiple broken bones.

“I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards,” Dax recalled of the accident.

“I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn’t go anywhere.” He added that he “clipped their bumper, went over the handlebars and landed pretty hard” which led to his “four broken ribs, (and) the clavicle’s broken in three places.”

Taking to Instagram just after his surgery, Kristen updated fans on his condition, writing alongside a selfie of the couple, “Dad is safe and sound and recovering at home in his @lazboy (which he convinced me belongs back in the center of the room.”

She added, “Thank you for all the well wishes and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped our family!”