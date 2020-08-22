David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson Reunite to Do ‘X-Files’ Theme Song Remix for Charity

FOX

The idea of putting lyrics to composer Mark Snow’s instrumental was devised by executive producer Frank Spotnitz with fans Jennifer Large and Rebecca McDonald winning its songwriting competition.

“The X-Files” stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson have reunited for a special charity remix of the spooky show’s classic theme tune.

The actors joined forces again virtually to rehash composer Mark Snow‘s theme with fan-written lyrics as part of a scheme devised by executive producer Frank Spotnitz.

“During lockdown (coronavirus self-quarantine) I really wanted to find a way to do something positive, and we had a rare opportunity to get The X-Files gang back together, so we hit upon this idea of putting lyrics to the theme tune, which had never been done before,” Frank tells Variety.

Fans Jennifer Large and Rebecca McDonald won a songwriting competition to come up with lyrics for the instrumental, and 33 members of the original cast and crew from “The X-Files” showed up online for a virtual group rendition of the remix, dubbed “Songs in the Key of X”, which can now be viewed on YouTube.





“It has been quite an amazing and amusing ride to put together this complex project and we’re honoured that so many of our wonderful cast members and team have taken part,” Spotnitz adds. “It’s been a real joy to reunite virtually with our friends and former colleagues, and we hope not only to bring a smile to many people, but also to help a worthwhile cause.”

All proceeds from “Songs in the Key of X” will benefit World Central Kitchen, a charity that battles poverty and hunger, and provides hot meals to the needy in crisis-hit communities.