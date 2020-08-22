Coronavirus: What’s happening around the world on Saturday

The latest:

The world hit a grim coronavirus milestone Saturday with 800,000 confirmed deaths and close to 23 million confirmed cases.

That’s according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Officials believe the true numbers are far higher because of a lack of testing and reporting. In the United States, the country with the most infections, health officials believe there may be 10 times more cases than the confirmed 5.6 million. The U.S. also leads the world in deaths, with more than 175,000.

WATCH | Flu cases could tumble due to coronavirus measures, says infection control specialist:

Toronto doctor Michael Gardam says Australia’s flu caseload plummeted after physical distancing was introduced for COVID-19, and he thinks that measure could have the same effect in the Northern Hemisphere. 0:50

What’s happening with coronavirus in Canada

As of 9 a.m. ET on Saturday, Canada had 124,545 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 110,842 of those as recovered or resolved. A News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and ‘s reporting stood at 9,106.

Three of the four Atlantic provinces have no plans to expand beyond the Atlantic bubble.

New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs, who is in the midst of a provincial election, said he has no plans to change the bubble’s parameters.

WATCH | Private education pods limit COVID-19 exposure but deepen wealth divide:

Worried about COVID-19 exposure, some parents are opting not to send their kids to school in favour of creating “education pods” with private teachers. Many educators worry this will be bad for learning and will only worsen inequalities. 1:54

“I think certainly starting up with schools, universities, international students coming, it’s important to maintain our restrictions until we see that that’s looked after,” he said. “I don’t see any changes.”

Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island appear to be on the same page, but there’s a prospect of a bubble defection on the Nova Scotia side.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says if other Atlantic provinces’ health authorities don’t give him the green light, he may still open up his borders to the rest of Canada.

“If public health in other provinces aren’t ready and ours is, then we’ll move forward on it,” he said at a news conference Thursday. “Obviously, it would be ideal if we can all go together, but if that’s not possible, we’ll look at our own epidemiology and potentially go at it alone.”

Here’s what’s happening around the world

South Korea is banning large gatherings, closing beaches, shutting nightspots and churches and removing fans from professional sports in strict new measures announced Saturday as it battles the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Park Neung-hoo announced the steps shortly after the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 332 new cases — the ninth straight day of triple-digit increases.

The national caseload is now at 17,002, including 309 deaths. While most of the new cases came from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the centre of the viral surge in recent weeks, infections were also reported in practically every major city and town, raising concerns that transmissions are slipping out of control.

Disinfection workers wearing protective clothing spray antiseptic solution in a church on Friday amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus in Seoul. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

India has recorded another -hour jump in coronavirus infections as the disease spreads across the country’s southern states after plateauing in the capital and the financial centre of Mumbai.

The Health Ministry reported 69,878 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,975,701. Globally, India has been reporting the biggest daily rise in cases for 18 consecutive days.

Some 2.2 million people have recovered from the disease in India since the first case was diagnosed in late January.

India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its 55,794 deaths give it the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

Devotees transport an idol of elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha in a car on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai on Saturday. (Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images)

New cases of COVID-19 in Australia‘s Victoria state continued to decline Saturday with 182 new infections, along with 13 deaths.

It was the second day in a row in which the number of new infections has fallen below 200. Only of the latest cases are without a known source, a contrast to the start of August when hundreds could not be traced.

Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, and parts of rural Victoria were placed in full lockdown in early August. It’s due to continue until Sept. 13.

WATCH | Saliva tests could change course of pandemic:

Spitting in a cup may soon be an alternative to the standard COVID-19 test that goes up through the nose, but saliva tests haven’t yet been approved for use in Canada. 2:00

“Whilst tomorrow’s numbers will be for tomorrow, we are all pleased to see a ‘one’ in front of these additional case numbers, and to a certain extent, it is perhaps at that level a little quicker than I thought it might be,” Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Meanwhile, an outbreak linked to a youth detention centre in Queensland state has caused the state’s premier to reintroduce restrictions on public gatherings. The cluster connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Center now stands at seven, including six confirmed on Saturday.

The 127 inmates, some as young as 13, have been locked in their rooms since a 77-year-old female supervisor tested positive on Wednesday. The worker, who is now in hospital, worked five shifts at the centre while infectious.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told a news conference Saturday the cases are of concern because “people have been out and about in the community.”

A man wearing a mask walks across a street Friday in Ballarat, Australia. (Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

China on Saturday reported another 22 new cases brought by travellers from abroad, with no additional local infections. The National Health Commission said 454 people remain in treatment and 3,667 are in isolation.

While local spread of the virus appears to have been contained in mainland China, the semi-autonomous southern region of Hong Kong continues to struggle with its worst outbreak since the pandemic began.

The territory’s leader Carrie Lam said Friday Hong Kong will offer free coronavirus tests to its residents over a period of two weeks starting Sept. 1., in hopes of restarting the services-dependent local economy. The city’s economy contracted nine per cent in the second quarter of this year.

A new surge in infections has more than tripled the number of cases in the city to 4,632, with 75 deaths.

People wear masks while walking through the entrance to the Wuhan Beer Festival in Wuhan, China, on Friday. (Getty Images)

The Czech Republic has recorded its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases.

The Health Ministry said Saturday that there were 506 new cases in the latest -hour period. The previous high was 377 cases registered on March 27.

Saturday’s announcement comes a day after neighbouring Slovakia also reported a record daily increase of infected people.

The Czech Republic has had 21,551 cases overall, including 411 deaths.