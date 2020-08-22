Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

A new surge in Europe

Europe is entering a new phase in the pandemic as a fresh wave of infection strikes countries that had initially reined in the virus.

In the last few days, France, Germany and Italy have experienced their highest daily case counts since the spring, and Spain is in the middle of a major outbreak. Belgium, Croatia, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom have also seen a recent uptick in cases.

Some of the surge is being driven by young people. The proportion of people age 15 to who are infected in Europe has risen from around 4.5 percent to 15 percent in the last five months, according to the World Health Organization.

This around, European leaders have not imposed strict lockdowns like those that curbed the virus in the spring, concerned that the public would not tolerate a return to draconian measures. Instead, leaders are relying on localized efforts, targeted restrictions on movement and increased mask requirements.