Comatose dissident Alexei Navalny stable upon Germany arrival

After touching down shortly before 9am at a special area of the capital’s Tegel airport used for government and military flights, Mr Navalny was taken by ambulance to the downtown campus of Berlin’s Charité hospital.

“He survived the flight and he’s stable,” Jaka Bizilj, of the German organisation Cinema For Peace, which organised the flight, told The Associated Press.

The hospital later issued a statement saying extensive tests were being carried out on Mr Navalny, and doctors would not comment on his illness or treatment until those were completed.

Mr Navalny, a politician and corruption investigator who is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘s fiercest critics, was admitted to an intensive care unit in the Siberian city of Omsk on Thursday.

The Omsk regional health ministry on Saturday issued a statement saying that, so far, tests done on Mr Navalny while he was there had found no poisons.

“Tests were immediately taken for the presence of toxic substances in the body,” the ministry said.

“Already today we can say that oxybutyrates, barbiturates, strychnine, convulsive or synthetic poisons have not been found. Alcohol and caffeine were found in the urine.”

Mr Bizilj, a film producer, said he was not qualified to say how Mr Navalny fell ill, but that “it’s obvious that something terrible happened”.

“He’s a healthy strong man with a good constitution — the night before the attack he was swimming in a river,” Mr Bizilj said.

“Obviously this was an attack on his life… a healthy man suddenly was in life danger and maybe could have died and maybe he can still die.”

When German specialists arrived aboard a plane equipped with advanced medical equipment Friday morning at his family’s behest, Mr Navalny’s physicians in Omsk initially said he was too unstable to move.

Mr Navalny’s supporters denounced that as a ploy by authorities to stall until any poison in his system would no longer be traceable.

The Omsk medical team relented only after a charity that had organised the medevac plane revealed that the German doctors examined the politician and said he was fit to be transported.