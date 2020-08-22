Coinbase-Backed Exchange to Redistribute Seized Venezuelan Funds By Cointelegraph

Coinbase-Backed Exchange to Redistribute Seized Venezuelan Funds
Latin American crypto exchange Airtm has been appointed to redistribute $18 million seized by U.S. authorities to 62,000 healthcare workers. These funds were taken in relation to a corruption case involving Nicolas Maduro, the president of Venezuela.
According to Matt Ahlborg, data scientist at UsefulTulips, Coinbase-backed Airtm is well-known for being a censorship-resistant P2P exchange. He noted that Venezuelan users have long accounted for a significant part of Airtm’s customer database.
