Cody Simpson Sings About ‘Being Around’ Following His Split From Miley Cyrus

The ‘Pretty Brown Eyes’ singer takes to his Instagram account to serenade Frank Sinatra’s ‘I’ll Be Around’, prompting fans to think that he’s singing for Miley.

Cody Simpson has generated a buzz over a cover song he shared on social media. Days after his ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus confirmed their breakup, the “Pretty Brown Eyes” crooner sang about “being around” as he serenaded his followers with a Frank Sinatra song titled “I’ll Be Around”.

On Thursday, August 20, the season 1 winner of “The Masked Singer Australia” took to both Instagram and Twitter to share the clip of him singing. In the black and white footage, he could be seen playing the guitar while belting out, “I’ll be around no matter how you treat me now. I’ll be around from now on. Your latest love can never last, and when it’s past, oh, I’ll be around when he’s gone.”

Cody’s video got fans speculating that he might directed the cover for his ex. One Instagram user weighed in, “sounds like ur talking about Miley…” Another suggested, “Correct me if i’m wrong but this looks like a song about miley not getting over liam yet and still have feelings for him. ‘i will be around when he’s gone’ says cody she just dropped her breakup song about him ( liam ), And that is sad because cody has genuine feelings for her, but it feels like she just wanna make liam jealous..”

Cody and Miley called it quits after dating for less than a year. Though details of their split remain unclear, E! News reported that it was the 23-year-old star who initiated the breakup “a few weeks” before news of their split surfaced. Page Six, in the meantime, noted that his ex-girlfriend seemed to be hinting at their separation while promoting her single “Midnight Sky”.

Before the split, Cody gushed in an interview that dating Miley brought a creative side to him and allowed him to be his authentic self. “Being with Miley is a wonderful thing in my life. She is creative and inspiring, fiercely independent and encourages me to be my own person, too. We are both creative individuals who support one another with our work,” he told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Miley herself addressed rumors of her breakup from Cody during an Instagram Live session on August 14. Insisting she did not want the media to “control the narrative,” she said, “Right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be, like everybody else at this age. We are just deciding who we wanna be in our lives, what we wanna do, and so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re hanging out, getting pizza.”