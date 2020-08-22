Chiefs conducting practice at Arrowhead Stadium with fans in stands

It’s not necessarily surprising that Kansas City has decided to allow fans to attend practice on Saturday. The team announced recently that it will allow fans to attend the first three home games of the season in a limited capacity.

The Chiefs will allow 16,800 fans at Arrowhead, which is about 22 percent of the stadium’s capacity. Fans will be required to wear masks, except for when eating or drinking, and bags and cash are banned.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many teams to not allow fans to attend games at all this season. The Las Vegas Raiders won’t be welcoming fans to their brand-new Allegiant Stadium, and the New England Patriots announced fans won’t be allowed to attend games through September, and possibly longer.