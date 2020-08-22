Celebs ace ethnic style during Ganesh Chaturthi

Bollywood celebs are extremely particular when it comes to nailing a character’s look in a film, but off-screen too, more often than not, they are seen impressing their fans with their sartorial choices. Be it red carpet events or parties, your favourite stars often turn heads with their style. Today on Ganesh Chaturthi, as celebrations are expected to not be as big as every year because of the pandemic, we thought about listing out some super chic appearances of celebs from the past years on the festival.

Sarees, lehengas, kurtas and pathani salwars, from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Madhuri Dixit Nene, everyone has stepped out looking phenomenal on the festival over the years. Scroll through for the best outfits from the recent years gone by

Aamir Khan, 2017

A red glossy kurta and a black salwar looked perfect on the actor as he arrived with Kiran Rao and his son Azad.