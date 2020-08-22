Canberra’s Josh Papalii’s incredible try-saver against Gold Coast

Raiders prop Josh Papalii put in a contender for try-saver of the year during Canberra’s thumping win over the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday afternoon.

The Raiders jumped into the top four on the NRL ladder following at 36-16 thrashing of the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium.

But the highlight from their big performance was no doubt the moment Papalii produced an incredible try-saver on Titans halfback Jamal Fogarty.

After the Titans received a seven tackle set in the second half, Fogarty took a quick tap from the 20-metre restart and burst through Canberra’s defensive line.

Josh Papalii (Fox Sports)

The halfback looked destined to score before the 112kg prop made the try-saving ankle tap from behind with 20-metres to spare.

“There’s your tackle of the week boys, right here,” Fox Sports Matt Russell said in commentary.

“The big freight rain has run him down. It was a great heads up play from Fogarty, his awareness and desire to get his team on the front foot, but the big Papalii look at him go!

“We will see some great tackles this year, some bellringers, but will we see a better desperation tackle? He was red-lining fourth gear flat-out.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters was equally in disbelief.

“Come back here young fella!” He remarked. “What a brilliant piece of work from Papalii.”

NRL Highlights: Titans v Raiders – Round 15

Former Storm and Roosters premiership star Cooper Cronk said the effort from Papalii is what teams look to build around.

“That was sensational!” Cronk told Fox Sports after the match.

“You see some of the efforts with him and the ball in his hand, but defensive efforts like that, you can build a team around.

“Fogarty was gone, no one was going to get near him.”

According to Fox Sports, Papalii hit a top speed of 31km/h before he dived over for the ankle tap.

Jack Wighton scores his second try for the Raiders

Papalii after the match admitted he “wasn’t sure” he was going to make the tackle with Fogarty racing away in open space.

“He was starting to get away there and I was going to do a do-or-die ankle tap,” he said.

“I was lucky enough to catch his ankle there.”

When the Fox League commentary team joked that they didn’t believe he was going to make the tackle, Papalii hit back with a cheeky response.

“Just imagine If I was fresh,” he said.